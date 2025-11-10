Bajaj Consumer Care standalone net profit rises 29.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.20% to Rs 241.64 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Consumer Care rose 29.73% to Rs 43.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.20% to Rs 241.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 225.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.241.64225.4220.1715.0355.7842.6052.1340.1843.0233.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News