Alembic Pharma gains after receiving US FDA nod for psoriasis treatment drug Acitretin

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Alembic Pharmaceuticals advanced 2.67% to Rs 1216.10 after the company received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Acitretin Capsules.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Soriatane Capsules of Stiefel Laboratories, Inc.

Acitretin capsules are indicated for the treatment of severe psoriasis in adults.

Acitretin Capsules USP has an estimated market size of US$ 21 million for twelve months ending June 2024 according to IQVIA.

Alembic has a cumulative total of 212 ANDA approvals (184 final approvals and 28 tentative approvals) from US FDA.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals is a vertically integrated research and development pharmaceutical company. The company manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical products all over the world.

The company reported 16.78% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 178.21 crore on 7.85% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,516.98 in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

