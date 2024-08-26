Alembic Pharma gains after receiving USFDA nod for Betamethasone Valerate Foam

Alembic Pharmaceuticals jumped 2.25% to Rs 1,125.35 after the company announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Betamethasone Valerate Foam.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Luxiq Foam of Norvium Bioscience, LLC (Norvium).

Betamethasone valerate foam is a medium potency topical corticosteroid indicated for relief of the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses of the scalp.

The company has a cumulative total of 213 ANDA approvals (185 final approvals and 28 tentative approvals) from USFDA.