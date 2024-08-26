Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashoka Buildcon gains on emerging as L-1 bidder for MMRDA project

Ashoka Buildcon gains on emerging as L-1 bidder for MMRDA project

Image
Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ashoka Buildcon advanced 2.65% to Rs 238.55 after the company informed that it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) for a project worth Rs 478 crore awarded by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The said project includes design and construction of elevated road from Kalyanmurbad Road (Palms Water Resort) to Badlapur Road (Jagdish Dughdhalaya) to Pune Link Road parallel to Waldhuni River crossing over Karjat- Kasara Railway line including slip road.

The company has quoted bid price of Rs 478 crore and it will be executed within 36 months including monsoon period.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support-operation of toll roads.

The company has reported a standalone net profit of Rs 40.8 crore in Q1 FY25, which is significantly higher as compared with the PAT of Rs 16.4 crore in Q1 FY24. Total income rose by 22% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 1,900.8 crore during the period under review.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

How Trai's new rules may cause OTP delays for you starting Sept 1

LIVE: Maha govt to allow women to lodge harassment complaints online, says deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Launched in 2019, Amazon Pay's UPI offering crosses 100 mn customers mark

Why has Bangladesh Cricket Board been urged to ban Shakib Al Hasan? Details

NCERT proposes Class 12 scores include marks from Classes 9, 10, and 11

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 9:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story