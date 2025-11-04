Alembic Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 20.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.91% to Rs 1910.15 crore

Net profit of Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose 20.40% to Rs 184.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 153.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.91% to Rs 1910.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1647.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1910.151647.9816.5314.52299.79238.06223.72167.55184.71153.41

