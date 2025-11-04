U. H. Zaveri standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 60.66% to Rs 10.78 crore

Net profit of U. H. Zaveri declined 50.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 60.66% to Rs 10.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.10.786.710.281.340.030.070.030.060.020.04

