Star Cement consolidated net profit rises 1153.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.40% to Rs 810.94 crore

Net profit of Star Cement rose 1153.48% to Rs 71.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.40% to Rs 810.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 641.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.810.94641.5523.4514.90182.5890.0992.357.5671.955.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News