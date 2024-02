Alembic Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 48.01% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 8.05% to Rs 1630.57 crore

Net profit of Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose 48.01% to Rs 180.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 121.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 8.05% to Rs 1630.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1509.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.1630.571509.0216.3315.58254.04221.00184.59154.49180.45121.92

