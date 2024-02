Orient Cement standalone net profit rises 63.48% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 2.60% to Rs 751.31 crore

Net profit of Orient Cement rose 63.48% to Rs 44.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 27.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 2.60% to Rs 751.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 732.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.751.31732.2915.3612.34109.4381.7471.7844.6544.9927.52

