Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 3:33 PM IST
Steel Authority of India Ltd, IFCI Ltd, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd and Orient Cement Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 August 2024.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd lost 6.26% to Rs 1138.15 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 36635 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37981 shares in the past one month.

Steel Authority of India Ltd crashed 5.96% to Rs 129.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 47.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

IFCI Ltd tumbled 5.60% to Rs 70.96. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 53.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd pared 5.28% to Rs 46.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

Orient Cement Ltd shed 5.26% to Rs 331.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

