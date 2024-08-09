Repro India consolidated net profit declines 95.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.06% to Rs 112.29 crore

Net profit of Repro India declined 95.72% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.06% to Rs 112.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 119.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.112.29119.538.3110.737.7210.380.143.080.133.04

