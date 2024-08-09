Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Repro India consolidated net profit declines 95.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 3:33 PM IST
Sales decline 6.06% to Rs 112.29 crore

Net profit of Repro India declined 95.72% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.06% to Rs 112.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 119.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales112.29119.53 -6 OPM %8.3110.73 -PBDT7.7210.38 -26 PBT0.143.08 -95 NP0.133.04 -96

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 3:19 PM IST

