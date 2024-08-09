Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Noida Toll Bridge Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.35 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 3:33 PM IST
Sales rise 208.64% to Rs 10.00 crore

Net Loss of Noida Toll Bridge Company reported to Rs 5.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 9.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 208.64% to Rs 10.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales10.003.24 209 OPM %34.106.79 -PBDT4.070.73 458 PBT-5.31-9.19 42 NP-5.35-9.18 42

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 3:19 PM IST

