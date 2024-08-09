Noida Toll Bridge Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.35 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 208.64% to Rs 10.00 croreNet Loss of Noida Toll Bridge Company reported to Rs 5.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 9.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 208.64% to Rs 10.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales10.003.24 209 OPM %34.106.79 -PBDT4.070.73 458 PBT-5.31-9.19 42 NP-5.35-9.18 42
