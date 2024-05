Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced that the company has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for the inspection carried out by them at the company's Oncology (Injectable and Oral Solid) Formulation Facility (F-2) at Panelav from 28 February 2024 to 8 March 2024.

