Kansai Nerolac Paints standalone net profit rises 8.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 3.53% to Rs 1661.70 crore

Net profit of Kansai Nerolac Paints rose 8.03% to Rs 101.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.53% to Rs 1661.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1605.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 143.17% to Rs 1182.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 486.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.41% to Rs 7393.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7081.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1661.701605.11 4 7393.307081.02 4 OPM %10.789.50 -13.8411.21 - PBDT208.03164.30 27 1103.53814.99 35 PBT162.25122.29 33 923.57650.36 42 NP101.5493.99 8 1182.87486.43 143

First Published: May 04 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

