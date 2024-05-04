Kansai Nerolac Paints standalone net profit rises 8.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.53% to Rs 1661.70 crore

Net profit of Kansai Nerolac Paints rose 8.03% to Rs 101.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.53% to Rs 1661.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1605.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 143.17% to Rs 1182.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 486.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.41% to Rs 7393.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7081.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

1661.701605.117393.307081.0210.789.5013.8411.21208.03164.301103.53814.99162.25122.29923.57650.36101.5493.991182.87486.43

