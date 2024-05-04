CDSL Q4 PAT soars to Rs 129 cr; declares dividend of Rs 22/ share

CDSL reported consolidated net profit of Rs 129.25 crore in Q4 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 63.12 crore as compared with Rs 63.10 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations surged 92.99% to Rs 240.78 crore in Q4 FY24.

Total income jumped 86% to Rs 267 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024 as compared with Rs 144 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Profit before tax(PBT) surged to Rs 168.40 in Q4 FY24 from Rs 81.85 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

On an annual basis, the company's consolidated net profit jumped 52% YoY to Rs 276 crore on 46% YoY increase in total income to Rs 621 crore.

Shri Nehal Vora, managing director & CEO said As we transition from our 25-year anniversary, we remain committed to empowering market participants with digital services like ASBA, e-AGM, eDIS, and Margin pledge mechanism. These tools enhance capital market efficiency and security, and our sustained business and financial growth is a result of the trust placed in us by the stakeholders of the capital markets. We are grateful to our investors and all stakeholders for their unwavering support and look forward to continuing our journey together. "

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared final dividend of Rs 22 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24.

Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) is Indias leading and only listed depository, with an objective of providing convenient, dependable and secure depository services at affordable cost to all market participant. CDSL maintains and services 11.56 crore+ Demat accounts of Investors or Beneficial Owners (BOs) spread across India.

The scrip rose 0.24% to end at Rs 2,081.90 on Friday, 3 May 2024.

