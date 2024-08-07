Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mangalam Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 142.91% in the June 2024 quarter

Mangalam Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 142.91% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 5:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 13.80% to Rs 229.15 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Worldwide rose 142.91% to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.80% to Rs 229.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 201.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales229.15201.37 14 OPM %5.153.19 -PBDT8.374.57 83 PBT6.313.07 106 NP6.002.47 143

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Foreigners with e-visa can now enter India via Port Blair seaport

LIVE: Godrej Consumer's net profit for Q1FY25 increases 41% to Rs 451 crore

Adani likely planning to raise $1.2 bn through share sale for flagship firm

India fastest growing retail market, to cross $1.4 trn by 2027: RIL

Coromandel International board appoints Sankarasubramanian as new MD & CEO

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story