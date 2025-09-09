Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion

Used in treatment of vitamin K-deficiency

Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Alembic) today announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion USP, 1 mg/0.5 mL Single-Dose Prefilled Syringe. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion USP, 1 mg/0.5 mL, of International Medication Systems (International).

Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion is indicated for the treatment of hypoprothrombinemia due to vitamin K deficiency or interference. It is also indicated for prophylaxis and treatment of vitamin K-deficiency bleeding in neonates.

Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion USP, 1 mg/0.5 mL Single-Dose Prefilled Syringe, have an estimated market size of US$ 44 million for twelve months ending June 2025 according to IQVIA.