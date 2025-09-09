Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infosys concludes digital transformation for Bank CTBC Indonesia

Infosys concludes digital transformation for Bank CTBC Indonesia

Image
Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Successfully deploys Finacle Digital Banking Solution Suite on a cloud hosted model

Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys, and PT Bank CTBC Indonesia (Bank CTBC Indonesia), subsidiary of the CTBC Group, Taiwan, today announced the successful deployment of Finacle Digital Banking Solution Suite on a cloud hosted model, as part of the bank's digital transformation initiatives.

With this deployment, the bank can now scale effortlessly to meet growing business demands and deliver innovations faster, ensuring shorter time-to-market for new products and services. This modernization aligns with the bank's goal of improving operational efficiency and enhancing customer experience.

The bank has upgraded to the latest version of Finacle loans, deposits, trade finance, payments, and customer data hub as part of this adoption. These solutions are seamlessly integrated with the Bank CTBC Indonesia's existing application landscape, which also includes the Finacle Online Banking and the Finacle Retail Loan Origination solutions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

