TVS Motor to pass on GST rate cut benefits to ICE customers

TVS Motor Company said it will pass on the full benefit of the recent GST rate reduction on internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to its customers, following the GST Council's cut in tax rates from 28% to 18%.

The revised GST rates will come into effect from 22 September 2025, offering significant savings on its products. Prices for scooters and motorcycles have not been disclosed. Electric vehicles will continue to attract the concessional GST rate of 5%.

KN Radhakrishnan, director and CEO of TVS Motor Company, in a statement, said, We sincerely thank the Government of India for these progressive reforms. We will pass on the full benefit of the GST rate reduction to customers across our ICE portfolio. TVS Motor remains committed to providing mobility solutions that are trusted, reliable, and provide unparalleled user experience.