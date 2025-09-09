John Cockerill India secures order for supply of tunnel furnaces

From JSW JFE Electrical Steel Nashik

John Cockerill India has received a contract from JSW JFE Electrical Steel Nashik for the engineering, design, manufacture, and supply of state-of-the-art tunnel furnaces for its Nashik facility. The contract also covers supervision of erection and commissioning to achieve contractual performance guarantees, with completion targeted for the first quarter of 2027.

Under the agreement, John Cockerill India will supply all components for the tunnel furnaces, including advanced coil handling systems. The scope further includes supervision of erection and commissioning, ensuring seamless integration and optimal performance.

The furnace is a critical stage in the processing of Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel (GOES), where controlled high-temperature heating under a protective atmosphere refines the steel's magnetic properties and microstructure. This enables its application in high efficiency power transformers and other vital components of power transmission systems.