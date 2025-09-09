Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dharan Infra-EPC receives work contract worth Rs 262 cr

Dharan Infra-EPC receives work contract worth Rs 262 cr

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Through its wholly owned subsidiary - Dharan Infra Solar

The wholly owned subsidiary of Dharan Infra-EPC (formerly KBC Global), i.e, Dharan Infra Solar, has received work contracts of an aggregate value of approximately Rs 262.10 crore from a leading renewable energy company in India engaged in solar power development.

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

