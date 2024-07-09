Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alembic receives USFDA approval for Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution

Alembic receives USFDA approval for Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution

Image
Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Alembic) today announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution, 0.07%. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Prolensa Ophthalmic Solution, 0.07%, of Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (Bausch).

Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution 0.07% is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) indicated for the treatment of postoperative inflammation and reduction of ocular pain in patients who have undergone cataract surgery.

Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution, 0.07% has an estimated market size of US$ 168 million for twelve months ending March 2024 according to IQVIA. Alembic has a cumulative total of 207 ANDA approvals (180 final approvals and 27 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Amazon launches Alexa-powered 'Echo Spot' smart alarm clock: Check details

Tech Mahindra adopts Microsoft Co-pilot GenAI tool to 'modernise workplace'

LIVE: PM Modi hails Russia as India's 'all-weather friend', credits Putin for strengthening ties

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty holds atop 24,400; Rice, tea, sugar, power shares shine in broader trade

ITC stock extends rally into 5th day, hits 5-month high; up 7% in 1 week

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 3:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story