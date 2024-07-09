Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Kaynes Technology India Ltd, BEML Ltd, Wonderla Holidays Ltd and Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 July 2024.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd crashed 5.15% to Rs 1418.6 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 9797 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15299 shares in the past one month.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd lost 4.50% to Rs 4140. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21669 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18742 shares in the past one month.

BEML Ltd tumbled 4.21% to Rs 4988.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64341 shares in the past one month.

Wonderla Holidays Ltd fell 4.14% to Rs 902.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6408 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3465 shares in the past one month.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd dropped 4.08% to Rs 274. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

