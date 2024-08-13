Alexander Stamps & Coin reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 150.00% to Rs 0.10 croreAlexander Stamps & Coin reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 150.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.100.04 150 OPM %10.00-25.00 -PBDT0.01-0.01 LP PBT0-0.02 100 NP0-0.02 100
