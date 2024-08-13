Pace Automation standalone net profit declines 18.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.59% to Rs 1.04 croreNet profit of Pace Automation declined 18.75% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.59% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.041.09 -5 OPM %18.2720.18 -PBDT0.170.22 -23 PBT0.170.20 -15 NP0.130.16 -19
