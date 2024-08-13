Pace Automation standalone net profit declines 18.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.59% to Rs 1.04 crore

Net profit of Pace Automation declined 18.75% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.59% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.041.0918.2720.180.170.220.170.200.130.16

