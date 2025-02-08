Alfa Ica (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.22% to Rs 20.26 crore

Net loss of Alfa Ica (India) reported to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 24.22% to Rs 20.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 16.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.20.2616.310.256.19-0.320.71-0.670.45-0.540.36

