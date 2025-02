Atul Auto consolidated net profit rises 52.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.77% to Rs 193.41 crore

Net profit of Atul Auto rose 52.56% to Rs 7.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 27.77% to Rs 193.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 151.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.193.41151.378.619.0614.5111.259.986.687.755.08

