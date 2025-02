Prakash Industries standalone net profit rises 3.95% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.62% to Rs 925.95 crore

Net profit of Prakash Industries rose 3.95% to Rs 83.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 80.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 4.62% to Rs 925.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 885.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.925.95885.0713.4713.95119.41118.5183.7880.5683.7480.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News