Alfa Transformers standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 56.77% to Rs 11.35 crore

Net profit of Alfa Transformers declined 40.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 56.77% to Rs 11.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 655.45% to Rs 7.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 75.46% to Rs 50.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales11.357.24 57 50.9729.05 75 OPM %3.885.94 -7.048.81 - PBDT0.280.32 -13 2.711.76 54 PBT0.010.05 -80 1.640.73 125 NP0.120.20 -40 7.631.01 655

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

