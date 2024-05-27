Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alfred Herbert (India) consolidated net profit declines 97.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales decline 2.44% to Rs 0.40 crore

Net profit of Alfred Herbert (India) declined 97.44% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.44% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 67.32% to Rs 0.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.32% to Rs 1.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.400.41 -2 1.771.85 -4 OPM %2.500 -17.5155.68 - PBDT0.110.78 -86 0.692.15 -68 PBT0.070.73 -90 0.511.98 -74 NP0.020.78 -97 0.672.05 -67

First Published: May 27 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

