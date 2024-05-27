Astra Microwave Products Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Partly Paidup, Finolex Cables Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd and Aegis Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 May 2024.

Astra Microwave Products Ltd soared 10.06% to Rs 880.45 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31987 shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Partly Paidup surged 9.65% to Rs 75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

Finolex Cables Ltd spiked 8.93% to Rs 1397.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43829 shares in the past one month.

JBM Auto Ltd spurt 8.57% to Rs 2133.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 45626 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26451 shares in the past one month.

Aegis Logistics Ltd jumped 7.67% to Rs 766.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88160 shares in the past one month.

