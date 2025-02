Algoquant Fintech standalone net profit declines 30.49% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.11% to Rs 49.83 crore

Net profit of Algoquant Fintech declined 30.49% to Rs 5.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.11% to Rs 49.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 43.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.49.8343.297.0033.261.9811.730.6910.725.227.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News