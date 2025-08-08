Alicon Castalloy consolidated net profit declines 51.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.01% to Rs 417.95 crore

Net profit of Alicon Castalloy declined 51.10% to Rs 9.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.01% to Rs 417.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 439.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.417.95439.9811.7513.0740.0447.9215.1625.489.3119.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News