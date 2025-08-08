Shilp Gravures consolidated net profit rises 6.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.00% to Rs 24.83 crore

Net profit of Shilp Gravures rose 6.02% to Rs 3.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.00% to Rs 24.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.24.8322.7814.9813.136.435.105.143.773.703.49

