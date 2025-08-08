NRB Bearings consolidated net profit rises 28.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.18% to Rs 310.05 crore

Net profit of NRB Bearings rose 28.72% to Rs 32.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.18% to Rs 310.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 289.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.310.05289.2916.5814.6357.9844.2645.0033.0932.0924.93

