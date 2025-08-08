Pacific Industries consolidated net profit declines 46.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.96% to Rs 49.66 crore

Net profit of Pacific Industries declined 46.24% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 15.96% to Rs 49.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 59.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.49.6659.096.756.943.665.161.282.510.931.73

