Alirox Abrasives reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 11:05 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.11 crore

Net Loss of Alirox Abrasives reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.110.11 0 0.460.46 0 OPM %-45.45-27.27 -8.70-30.43 - PBDT-0.05-0.03 -67 0.040.24 -83 PBT-0.05-0.03 -67 0.040.13 -69 NP-0.04-0.02 -100 -0.020.10 PL

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 11:01 AM IST

