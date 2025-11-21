Alkem Laboratories introduces DSS Probiotic in India to boost gut health

Alkem Laboratories said that it has launched DSS, the original De Simone formulation probiotic, in India to help restore gut microbiota balance and manage gastrointestinal conditions.
Developed by Prof. Claudio De Simone, DSS combines eight carefully selected bacterial strains in precise proportions, chosen for their unique biochemical and enzymatic profiles, to act synergistically on gastrointestinal physiology.
The formulation is backed by over 80 clinical trials and more than 200 scientific publications over the past two decades. It is also recommended by leading American and European gastroenterology associations for managing gastrointestinal disorders. Alkem has in-licensed the formulation from Next Gen Pharma India.
The DSS range will be available in four strengths: 225 billion CFU sachet, 112.5 billion CFU capsule, 45 billion CFU capsule, and 10 billion CFU capsule. Alkem becomes the first company in India to offer all four strengths and has exclusive marketing rights for the 225 billion CFU and 10 billion CFU variants.
The probiotic contains eight live, freeze-dried strains four Lactobacillus, three Bifidobacterium, and one Streptococcus designed to restore gut microbiota balance and provide clinically proven benefits.
DSS is indicated for managing disorders such as Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), Ulcerative Colitis (UC), Pouchitis, Hepatic Encephalopathy (HE), Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), Cirrhosis, Bacterial Vaginosis (BV), Antibiotic-Associated Diarrhea (AAD), and other gut dysbiosis-related conditions, as well as for supplementation during pregnancy and lactation.
According to IQVIA data (MAT October 2025), the prescription probiotic market in India is valued at around Rs 2,071 crore, and has recorded a five-year CAGR of approximately 14%.
Vikas Gupta, chief executive officer (CEO), Alkem, said, There is a growing focus on managing gut health as an integral part of overall well-being, and probiotics have emerged as a key enabler in this space. The launch of DSS, a globally-trusted, high-potent, multistrain probiotic, is a strategic addition to our comprehensive product portfolio in the gastrointestinal segment, and underscores our commitment to making innovative and evidence-based health solutions accessible to Indian patients.
Alkem Laboratories is engaged in the pharmaceutical business with global operations. The company is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 11.1% to Rs 765.06 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 688.64 crore posted in Q2 FY26. Net sales rose 17.2% YoY to Rs 4,000.99 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
Shares of Alkem Laboratories shed 0.96% to currently trade at Rs 5,645 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app