Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Groww surges after Q2 PAT climbs 12% YoY to Rs 471 cr

Groww surges after Q2 PAT climbs 12% YoY to Rs 471 cr

Image
Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) rallied 4.97% to Rs 164.40 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 12.18% to Rs 471.33 crore despite a 9.48% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,018.74 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

On quarter on quarter (QoQ) basis, the companys consolidated net profit and revenue from operations climbed 24.57% and 12.64% in Q2 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 26.73% QoQ to Rs 637.67 crore in Q2 FY26. Adjusted EBITDA stood at Rs 624.1 crore in Q2 FY26, down 13.04% QoQ and 23.05% YoY.

Total transacting users reached 19 million, marking a growth of 5% QoQ and 27% YoY.

Active Users grew 3.2% QoQ led by growth in new user acquisition supported by higher new users additions and broader engagement across multiple products. Of the 13% sequential rise in revenue, 4.5% was driven by newly acquired users, with the balance contributed by existing users.

Providing an update on the acquisition of Fisdom (Finwizard Technology), the company said it completed the transaction in October 2025. While the Q2 FY26 balance sheet reflects the consolidation, the impact on the consolidated profit and loss statement will be visible from Q3 FY26. Fisdom reported revenue of Rs 166.3 crore in the previous year.

Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) debuted on stock exchanges on 12 November 2025. The counter listed at Rs 114, representing a premium of 30.93% over the issue price of Rs 100. Strong investor interest had already been evident during the IPO, which was subscribed 17.60 times.

Groww has built a sizeable footprint since its launch in 2018, emerging as a full-stack digital investment platform with offerings across stocks, mutual funds, derivatives and loans. It serves customers across 98% of Indian pin codes, operates 37 million demat accounts and oversees Rs 2.6 lakh crore in AUM through subsidiaries spanning broking, lending and asset management.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty slides below 26,100 level; metal shares slide; VIX spurts 13.28%

RMC Switchgears rises after securing Rs 28-cr LoI from RRVPNL

Volumes soar at AWL Agri Business Ltd counter

EaseMyTrip ranks among Top 10 of "Forbes India presents DGEMS 2025 - The Select 200"

Wall Street Stumbles After Early Rally

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story