Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RateGain announces strategic partnership with HotelIQ

Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
RateGain Travel Technologies announced a strategic partnership with HotelIQ, a leading provider of business intelligence and analytics solutions purpose-built for hoteliers. HotelIQ's decision-intelligence platform is used by hotels worldwide to transform raw data into actionable insights for commercial planning, forecasting, and revenue management.

As part of this collaboration, HotelIQ will now integrate RateGain's rate shopping solution, Navigator, into their ecosystem for hotels worldwide.

This integration allows HotelIQ customers to access real-time, high-fidelity competitor rate data directly within the platform they already useeliminating the need for separate tools, vendors, or fragmented workflows.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

