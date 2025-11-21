Nifty slides below 26,100 level; metal shares slide; VIX spurts 13.28%

The headline equity benchmarks traded with modest losses in the morning trade, mirroring the weak sentiment across major Asian markets. Investors turned cautious after the latest US jobs data failed to offer clarity on the Federal Reserves rate-cut trajectory, keeping global markets on edge. The Nifty index dipped below the 26,100 level. Metal shares declined after advancing in the past trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 395.32 points or 0.46% to 85,237.36. The Nifty 50 index lost 120.60 points or 0.46% to 26,071.35.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.88% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index dropped 0.98%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,093 shares rose and 2,432 shares fell. A total of 179 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 13.28% to 13.75. Economy: The HSBC Flash India Composite Output Index registered 59.9 in November, remaining well above the neutral 50.0 mark and its long-run average of 54.9, indicating continued strong expansion despite easing from 60.4 in October to a six-month low. The moderation in overall growth was driven by a softer rise in manufacturing output, with some firms reporting subdued new orders, while services activity strengthened compared with the previous month. The HSBC Flash India Services PMI Business Activity Index also improved, rising to 59.5 in November from 58.9 in October.

The HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI fell from 59.2 in October to 57.4 in November, signalling the slowest improvement in nine months but still reflecting expansion. Meanwhile, the HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI Output Index stood at 60.7 in November, down from 63.7 in October. New Listings: Shares of Capillary Technologies India were currently trading at Rs 601.70 at 10:09 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 4.28% as compared with the issue price of Rs 577. The stock listed at Rs 560, reflecting a 2.95% discount to the issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of 606.45 and a low of 560. On the BSE, over 4.41 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Metal index dropped 1.22% to 10,259.55. The index rose 0.02% in the past trading session. Hindustan Copper (down 2.11%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.97%), Steel Authority of India (down 1.53%), Hindustan Zinc (down 1.47%), Tata Steel (down 1.45%), JSW Steel (down 1.42%), Jindal Steel (down 1.39%), NMDC (down 1.37%), National Aluminium Company (down 1.37%) and Jindal Stainless (down 1.32%) declined. Stocks in Spotlight: Precision Electronics declined 1.74%. The company has secured an order worth Rs 1.95 crore from a private player in the Aerospace & Defence sector. Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) slipped 1.56%. The company announced that it has entered into an agreement with BIBA Fashion to provide its Zaggle Propel platform.