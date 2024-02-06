Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alkem Laboratories Ltd gains for third straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 1:33 PM IST
Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 4980, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 62.24% in last one year as compared to a 23.53% jump in NIFTY and a 51.23% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4980, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 21891.1. The Sensex is at 72082.41, up 0.49%. Alkem Laboratories Ltd has slipped around 4.3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 7.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18292.95, up 0.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.7 lakh shares in last one month.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is up 62.24% in last one year as compared to a 23.53% jump in NIFTY and a 51.23% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 37.64 based on TTM earnings ending September 23.

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

