Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alkem Labs gains as Baddi facility gets EIR from USFDA

Alkem Labs gains as Baddi facility gets EIR from USFDA

Image
Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Alkem Laboratories added 2.17% to Rs 5,120 after the pharma company said that it has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US drug regulator for its manufacturing facility in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

The inspection has been classified as voluntary action indicated (VAI) and has been closed accordingly, the firm added.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Earlier on 27 March 2024, the drug maker informed that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted GMP and pre-approval inspection at its Baddi manufacturing facility. The inspection was conducted from 19 March 2024 to 27 March 2024. At the end of the inspection, the company has received Form 483 with 10 observations.

Alkem Laboratories is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company produces branded generics, generic drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and nutraceuticals.

The pharmaceutical company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 293.56 crore in Q4 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 70.98 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Net sales was at Rs 2,935.82 crore in Q4 FY24, registering a growth of 1.1% YoY.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Alkem Labs slips after Baddi facility gets 10 observations from USFDA

Alkem Lab's Mandva unit gets EIR from USFDA

Lupin gains on receiving EIR from USFDA for New Jersey facility

Aarti Drugs Baddi facility gets 5 USFDA observations

Alkem Labs tanks on buzz of tax evasion

Sensex, Nifty hits new life high; banking shares rally

Sensex climbs 365 pts; realty shares under pressure

Current Account Balance Records Surplus Of US$5.7 Billion In Q4FY24

Hitachi Energy rises on Rs 790-cr order win

Speculative Net Longs In US Dollar Index Surge To 6-Month High

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story