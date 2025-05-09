Alkyl Amines Q4 PAT rises 20% YoY to Rs 46 cr; declares dividend of Rs 10/sh

Alkyl Amines Chemicals reported a 19.69% jump in net profit to Rs 46.02 crore on an 8.25% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 386.05 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax in the fourth quarter of FY25 stood at Rs 59.35 crore, up by 11.27% from Rs 53.34 crore in Q4 FY24.

Total expenses grew 9.85% YoY to Rs 336.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 216.77 crore (up 8.84%), while other expenses were at Rs 84.49 crore (up 1.67% YoY) during the period under review.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit jumped 25.04% to Rs 186.14 crore on a 9.11% rise in revenue to Rs 1,571.82 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of Rs 2 each for FY 24-25.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals is a global supplier of aliphatic amines, specialty amines and amine derivatives to the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, water treatment, rubber chemical and a variety of industries.

Shares of Alkyl Amines Chemicals fell 2.63% to Rs 1,631.70 on the BSE.

