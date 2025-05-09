R Systems Intl gains after Q4 PAT rises 40% YoY to Rs 38 cr

R Systems International advanced 1.25% to Rs 333.05 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 40.43% to Rs 38.59 crore on 6.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 442.46 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 55.91% YoY to Rs 56.72 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA stood at Rs 76.8 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 76.80 crore in Q4 FY24.

During the quarter, North America accounted for 74.78% of total revenue, followed by Southeast Asia with 12.72%, and India with 2.43%.

Cash and bank balances, net of short-term borrowing as of 31st March 2025, were Rs 243.4 crore compared to Rs 196.1 crore as of 31 December 2024.

Nitesh Bansal, managing director, and CEO stated, We reported revenue of Rs. 442 cr. in Q1 2025 with a year-on-year growth of 6.2% along with robust EBITDA margins. Global economic uncertainties have caused delays in customer decision making towards discretionary spending, but we continue to see traction towards deals enabling clients to unlock value through scalable AI solutions, data insights and intelligent automation. We closed 6 key wins in the quarter with some large deals in the funnel.

He added, We continue to invest in building future readiness, hiring the right talent, enhancing delivery excellence, and aligning our capabilities with evolving client needs. We are competing and winning larger deals as also reflected in the increased headcount during the quarter. We remain confident in our ability to grow profitably and create long-term stakeholder value.

Nand Sardana, CFO said, While we delivered year-on-year revenue growth in Q1 2025, our quarterly performance was modest due to ongoing global headwinds. Despite the external challenges, we maintained EBITDA stability through prudent cost management and operational efficiencies. We have started witnessing the results from our investments in cloud, data, AI, and automation in terms of large deal conversion which will support to report sustainable revenue growth in this year.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared a interim dividend of Rs 6 per share for the year 2025. The company has fixed the record date as Wednesday, 14 May 2025. The Interim Dividend for the year 2025 will be paid on or before Friday, June 06, 2025.

R Systems International is a leading digital product engineering company that designs and builds next-gen products, platforms, and digital experiences, empowering clients across various industries to achieve revenue growth and operational efficiency.

