Grindwell Norton Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sonata Software Ltd, Raymond Ltd, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd and Delta Corp Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 May 2025.

Grindwell Norton Ltd lost 7.04% to Rs 1638.75 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4776 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3418 shares in the past one month.

Sonata Software Ltd tumbled 6.81% to Rs 365.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Raymond Ltd crashed 5.76% to Rs 1453. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 36595 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33928 shares in the past one month.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd pared 5.57% to Rs 5665. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 35490 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17680 shares in the past one month.

Delta Corp Ltd corrected 5.29% to Rs 83.86. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

