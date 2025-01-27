Alkyl Amines slides as Q3 PAT tumble 8% QoQ to Rs 44 cr in FY25

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Alkyl Amines Chemicals slipped 1.87% to Rs 1,708.80 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 7.79% to Rs 43.76 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 47.46 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations slipped 10.53% to Rs 371.20 crore in the December 2024 quarter as against Rs 414.89 crore reported in the preceding quarter of the same year.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the IT firms net profit grew 30.90% while revenue jumped 15.26% in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax was at Rs 59.05 crore during the quarter, down 8.20% quarter on quarter (QoQ) and up 27.45% YoY.

Total expenses grew 13.70% YoY to Rs 318.75 crore in the December 2024 quarter. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 191.30 crore (up 12.94%) while other expenses were at Rs 82.25 crore (down 16.69% YoY) during the period under review.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals is a global supplier of aliphatic amines, specialty amines, and amine derivatives to the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, water treatment, rubber chemical, and a variety of industries.

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

