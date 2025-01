All E Technologies consolidated net profit rises 34.83% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.77% to Rs 35.99 crore

Net profit of All E Technologies rose 34.83% to Rs 7.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 19.77% to Rs 35.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 30.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.35.9930.0521.9818.4410.047.309.797.077.205.34

