Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sundaram Finance Holdings consolidated net profit rises 3.20% in the December 2024 quarter

Sundaram Finance Holdings consolidated net profit rises 3.20% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 28.72% to Rs 32.58 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Finance Holdings rose 3.20% to Rs 105.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 102.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 28.72% to Rs 32.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 25.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales32.5825.31 29 OPM %72.3151.84 -PBDT23.6415.29 55 PBT22.8914.60 57 NP105.72102.44 3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 31.92% in the December 2024 quarter

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys consolidated net profit declines 14.14% in the December 2024 quarter

Maruti Suzuki India consolidated net profit rises 16.22% in the December 2024 quarter

Usha Martin consolidated net profit declines 13.89% in the December 2024 quarter

Asahi India Glass consolidated net profit rises 66.35% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story