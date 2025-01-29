Sundaram Finance Holdings consolidated net profit rises 3.20% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.72% to Rs 32.58 croreNet profit of Sundaram Finance Holdings rose 3.20% to Rs 105.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 102.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 28.72% to Rs 32.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 25.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales32.5825.31 29 OPM %72.3151.84 -PBDT23.6415.29 55 PBT22.8914.60 57 NP105.72102.44 3
