Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 31.92% in the December 2024 quarter

Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 31.92% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Total Operating Income rise 11.04% to Rs 15770.16 crore

Net profit of Indian Bank rose 31.92% to Rs 2909.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2205.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 11.04% to Rs 15770.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 14202.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income15770.1614202.58 11 OPM %67.6563.68 -PBDT3720.652774.21 34 PBT3720.652774.21 34 NP2909.732205.63 32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys consolidated net profit declines 14.14% in the December 2024 quarter

Maruti Suzuki India consolidated net profit rises 16.22% in the December 2024 quarter

Usha Martin consolidated net profit declines 13.89% in the December 2024 quarter

Asahi India Glass consolidated net profit rises 66.35% in the December 2024 quarter

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit rises 335.56% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story